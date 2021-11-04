VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $55.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.65 or 0.99933207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.32 or 0.00767960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000142 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,299,926 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

