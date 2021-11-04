Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

