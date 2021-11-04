Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 80,006.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 840,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,394,000 after buying an additional 202,762 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 140,680 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 841.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,205 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $189.24 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.