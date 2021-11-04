Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $49.67

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.67, but opened at $51.30. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 1,369 shares trading hands.

VERV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.51.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,851,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

