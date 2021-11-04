Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.
VKTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
