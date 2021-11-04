Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

VKTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 326,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

