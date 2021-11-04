Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $10.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 12,060,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Several analysts have commented on VMEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

