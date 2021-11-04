Vimeo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,399 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 643% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,265 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $9.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,944. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.