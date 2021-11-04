Virtue Poker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $1.97 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 64.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.49 or 0.07266996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.36 or 0.99780876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022453 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

