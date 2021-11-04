Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.07. 116,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,635. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

