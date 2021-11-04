Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $17.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

