Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.82-2.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,174. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vontier has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

