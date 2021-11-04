Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

