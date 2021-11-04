Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

