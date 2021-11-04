VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report $199.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. VSE reported sales of $150.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $740.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $751.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $865.63 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $939.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VSE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VSE by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $57.38. 24,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $729.41 million, a PE ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

