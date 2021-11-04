Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vtex stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,697. Vtex has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

