Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VMC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,128. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $132.06 and a 1 year high of $197.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

