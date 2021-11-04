W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $474.50.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock opened at $474.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.49 and its 200 day moving average is $439.15. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.