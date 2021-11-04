Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €164.00 ($192.94) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.82 ($189.20).

Wacker Chemie stock traded up €4.40 ($5.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €157.85 ($185.71). 77,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 12 month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of €153.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

