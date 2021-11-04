Waifu Token Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $454.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00087282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.91 or 0.07314624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.41 or 1.00323558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 666,514,322 coins and its circulating supply is 593,078,755 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Coin Trading

