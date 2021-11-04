Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

