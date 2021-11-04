Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $159.72 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.