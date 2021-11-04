Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $192.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.