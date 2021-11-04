Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $80,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

