Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FirstCash by 817.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 96.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

