Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has a $18.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 46.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 626.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

