Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.51). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

