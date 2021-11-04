Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

