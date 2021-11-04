WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Trading Down 6.7%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 138,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 274,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

WeedMD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. It focuses on selling directly to medical patients, seniors market, and provincial distribution agencies. The company was founded on July 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.