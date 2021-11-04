Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

11/3/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $480.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $515.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $440.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $424.00 to $468.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $495.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $490.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $460.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $423.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $424.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales number. This is evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 sales results, wherein the top line increased 17.4% year over year. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run. The metric rose 14.2% during the month of August and jumped 15.5% in the final quarter. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $502.33 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $502.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.59. The company has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

