Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $83.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HIG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of HIG opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

