Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $90.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 96.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 42.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.