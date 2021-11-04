Wells Fargo & Company Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $186.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $164.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

