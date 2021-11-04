Wells Fargo & Company Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $305.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $20.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.14. 214,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.49 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 52 week low of $205.04 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

