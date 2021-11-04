WePower Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. WePower has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $4,033.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WePower has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00245770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00097151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

