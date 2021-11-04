Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $477,167.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 616,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

