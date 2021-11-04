Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HIO remained flat at $$5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,655. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 57.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,343,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,307,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 137,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,513,000 after buying an additional 2,137,188 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

