Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $98.33, but opened at $101.80. Westlake Chemical shares last traded at $101.04, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.21.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 34.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 225.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 16.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

