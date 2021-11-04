Westpac Banking Co. (WBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4509 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Westpac Banking has decreased its dividend payment by 83.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westpac Banking has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Westpac Banking to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

WBK opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westpac Banking stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

