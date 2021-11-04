Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.97

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.97 and traded as high as C$27.14. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$26.58, with a volume of 109,672 shares trading hands.

WTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

