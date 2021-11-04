WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.93 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX has a one year low of $134.38 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.97.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.