Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ WEYS traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 3,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,351. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $230.32 million, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

