Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE WLL traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,754. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whiting Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Whiting Petroleum worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

