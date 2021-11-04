Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $101.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $112.66 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $384.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.93. 41,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,990. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.