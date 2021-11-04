Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.07

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $93.07, with a volume of 1653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

