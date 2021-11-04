WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WETF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

