Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Matthew Briers Sells 31,122 Shares of Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE) insider Matthew Briers sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £261,424.80 ($341,553.17).

Matthew Briers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Briers sold 341,467 shares of Wise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.53), for a total transaction of £2,752,224.02 ($3,595,798.30).

On Friday, September 3rd, Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18).

WISE stock opened at GBX 832 ($10.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. Wise plc has a one year low of GBX 785.20 ($10.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,015.46.

Several research firms recently commented on WISE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

