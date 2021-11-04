Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.24

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 15403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 197.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth $983,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

