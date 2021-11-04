WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. WPP has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in WPP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

