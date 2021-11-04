Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $35,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $226,161 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $80,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $81,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.