Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $942,560.12 and $9,474.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $490.66 or 0.00797975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00088050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00101348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.05 or 0.07318555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,154.22 or 0.99456683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022473 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.